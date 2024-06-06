Move Back
Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS
Celebrities, including Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Lawrence and Riley Keough, stunned at various events this week.
- Christie Brinkley arrived at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in a black off-the-shoulder Solace London gown, with a white sash tied in the middle.read more
- Jennifer Lawrence stunned in wide-legged jeans, a white top and a leopard print coat.read more
- Riley Keough attended the Gotham Awards in a sheer Chanel dress with floral details.read more
- Dolly Parton kicked off CMA Fest with a panel, in which she wore a matching white long-sleeve jacket and pants, with bedazzled chains attached throughout.read more
- Jodie Foster wore a striped dress at the "True Detective: Night Country" FYC Screening & Panel Event.read more
- Olivia Wilde attended Michael Kors' new store, in an American Label white tank top and black trousers.read more
- Kate Winslet wore a white suit jacket with black pants when walking the carpet at "The Regime" FYC panel event.read more
- Austin Butler wore a navy blue suit with white pin stripes when posing for photos at "The Bikeriders" premiere in Sydney, Australia.read more
- Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Dior fashion show in a gray blazer, black pants with cutouts and a black turtleneck top.read more
- Shailene Woodley wore a textured purple dress and white converse sneakers when walking the carpet at the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit.read more
- Will Smith and Martin Lawrence walked the carpet at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," in cream and light beige slacks and jackets.read more
- Megan Trainor arrived to the Sirius XM studios in a gray shirt, denim mini-skirt and jean jacket, paired with knee-length white platform boots.read more
- Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the Gotham Awards. She wore a gray dress, while he wore a black suit.read more
- Rosamund Pike wore a long black trench coat and white trousers when attending the Dior fashion show in Scotland.read more
- Diane Von Furstenberg walked the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary about her life, "Woman in Charge," at the Tribeca Film Festival, in a matching black and white print top and bottom.read more
- Ted Danson attended the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit in a black shirt with a blue jacket.read more
- Kelsey Grammer at Variety's TV FYC Fest in a blue striped button up, black slacks and sunglasses.read more
- Lilly Collins at the Dior fashion show wearing black from head to toe. She looked chic in a turtleneck, maxi skirt and jacket.read more
- Tiffany Haddish was interviewed by Howard Stern in a black dress with chain designs on the sleeves.read more
- Marisa Tomei attended the opening of the new Michael Kors store in a black and white striped blouse with a black blazer and wide-legged black trousers.read more
- Cyndi Lauper walked the red carpet at the premiere of her documentary "Let The Canary Sing," in a matching double-breasted yellow blazer and trousers.read more
- Bebe Rexha wore a floor-length black corset dress to the 2024 BMI Pop Awards.read more
- Kristen Wiig posed for photos at the Gotham Awards in a strapless pink floral Emilia Wickstead dress.read more
- Dakota Johnson kept it casual while on location for her latest project "Materialists," in a semi-sheer floral shirt and jeans.read more
- Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy posed together at the 40th Anniversary Harlem Stage Gala.read more
- Minnie Driver arrived to the Dior fashion show in Scottland in a double breasted black dress, accessorized with a Miss Dior handbag.read more
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus posed for photos on the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for her movie "Tuesday," in a button-up black dress with puffed sleeves and a synched waist.read more
- Geri Halliwell wore an all-white ensemble to the Dior fashion show, and paired it with her Dior slingback heels.read more
- Dakota Fanning wore a plunging forest green Loewe dress with gold chain straps at the premiere of "The Watchers."read more
