Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    29 Images

    Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS

    Celebrities, including Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Lawrence and Riley Keough, stunned at various events this week.

    Start Slideshow
  • Christie Brinkley arrived at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in a black an off-the-shoulder Solace London gown, with a white sash tied in the middle.
    Christie Brinkley arrived at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in a black off-the-shoulder Solace London gown, with a white sash tied in the middle.
    read more
    Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lawrence stunned in wide legged jeans, a white top and a leopard print coat.
    Jennifer Lawrence stunned in wide-legged jeans, a white top and a leopard print coat.
    read more
    Photo by Saira Macleod/WWD via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Riley Keough attended the Gotham Awards in a sheer Chanel dress with floral details.
    Riley Keough attended the Gotham Awards in a sheer Chanel dress with floral details.
    read more
    Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute / Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton kicked off CMA Fest with a panel, in which she wore a matching white long-sleeve and pants, with bedazzled chains attached throughout.
    Dolly Parton kicked off CMA Fest with a panel, in which she wore a matching white long-sleeve jacket and pants, with bedazzled chains attached throughout.
    read more
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jodie Foster wore a striped dress at the
    Jodie Foster wore a striped dress at the "True Detective: Night Country" FYC Screening & Panel Event.
    read more
    Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO / Getty Images
  • Olivia Wilde attended Michael Kors' new store, in an American Label white tank top and black trousers.
    Olivia Wilde attended Michael Kors' new store, in an American Label white tank top and black trousers.
    read more
    Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Michael Kors / Getty Images
  • Kate Winslet wore a white suit jacket with black pants when walking the carpet at "The Regime" FYC panel event.
    Kate Winslet wore a white suit jacket with black pants when walking the carpet at "The Regime" FYC panel event.
    read more
    Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO / Getty Images
  • Austin Butler wore a navy blue suit with white pin stripes when posing for photos at "The Bikeriders" premiere in Sydney, Australia.
    Austin Butler wore a navy blue suit with white pin stripes when posing for photos at "The Bikeriders" premiere in Sydney, Australia.
    read more
    Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Anya Taylor Joy attended the Dior fashion show in a gray blazer, black pants with cutouts and a black turtleneck top.
    Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Dior fashion show in a gray blazer, black pants with cutouts and a black turtleneck top.
    read more
    Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior / Getty Images
  • Shailene Woodley wore a textured purple dress and white converse sneakers when walking the carpet at the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit.
    Shailene Woodley wore a textured purple dress and white converse sneakers when walking the carpet at the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit.
    read more
    Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Environmental Media Association / Getty Images
  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence walked the carpet at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," in creme and light beige slacks and jackets.
    Will Smith and Martin Lawrence walked the carpet at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," in cream and light beige slacks and jackets.
    read more
    Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment / Getty Images
  • Megan Trainor arrived to the Sirius XM studios in a gray shirt, denim mini-skirt and jean jacket, paired with knee-length white platform boots.
    Megan Trainor arrived to the Sirius XM studios in a gray shirt, denim mini-skirt and jean jacket, paired with knee-length white platform boots.
    read more
    Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA / Getty Images
  • Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the Gotham Awards.
    Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the Gotham Awards. She wore a gray dress, while he wore a black suit.
    read more
    Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute / Getty Images
  • Rosamund Pike wore a long black trench coat and white trousers when attending the Dior fashion show in Scotland.
    Rosamund Pike wore a long black trench coat and white trousers when attending the Dior fashion show in Scotland. 
    read more
    Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior / Getty Images
  • Diane Von Furstenberg walked the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary about her life, "Woman in Charge," at the Tribeca Film Festival, in a matching black and white print top and bottom.
    Diane Von Furstenberg walked the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary about her life, "Woman in Charge," at the Tribeca Film Festival, in a matching black and white print top and bottom.
    read more
    Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ted Danson attended the the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit in a black shirt with a blue jacket.
    Ted Danson attended the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit in a black shirt with a blue jacket.
    read more
    Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Environmental Media Association / Getty Images
  • Kelsey Grammer at Variety's TV FYC Fest in a blue striped button up, black slacks and sunglasses.
    Kelsey Grammer at Variety's TV FYC Fest in a blue striped button up, black slacks and sunglasses.
    read more
    Photo by Leon Bennett/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lilly Collins at the Dior fashion show wearing black from head to toe.
    Lilly Collins at the Dior fashion show wearing black from head to toe. She looked chic in a turtleneck, maxi skirt and jacket.
    read more
    Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior
  • Tiffany Haddish was interviewed by Howard Stern in a black dress with chain designs on the sleeves.
    Tiffany Haddish was interviewed by Howard Stern in a black dress with chain designs on the sleeves.
    read more
    Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM / Getty Images
  • Marisa Tomei attended the opening of the new Michael Kors store in a black and white striped blouse with a black blazer and wide-legged black trousers.
    Marisa Tomei attended the opening of the new Michael Kors store in a black and white striped blouse with a black blazer and wide-legged black trousers.
    read more
    Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Michael Kors / Getty Images
  • Cyndi Lauper walked the red carpet at the premiere of her documentary "Let The Canary Sing," in a matching double-breasted yellow blazer and trousers.
    Cyndi Lauper walked the red carpet at the premiere of her documentary "Let The Canary Sing," in a matching double-breasted yellow blazer and trousers.
    read more
    Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Bebe Rexha wore a floor-length black corset dress to the 2024 BMI Pop Awards.
    Bebe Rexha wore a floor-length black corset dress to the 2024 BMI Pop Awards.
    read more
    Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Kristen Wiig posed for photos at the Gotham Awards in a strapless pink floral Emilia Wickstead dress.
    Kristen Wiig posed for photos at the Gotham Awards in a strapless pink floral Emilia Wickstead dress.
    read more
    Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute / Getty Images
  • Dakota Johnson kept it casual while on location for her latest project "Materialists," in a semi-sheer floral shirt and jeans.
    Dakota Johnson kept it casual while on location for her latest project "Materialists," in a semi-sheer floral shirt and jeans.
    read more
    Photo by Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy posed together at the 40th Anniversary Harlem Stage Gala.
    Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy posed together at the 40th Anniversary Harlem Stage Gala.
    read more
    Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Minnie Driver arrived to the Dior fashion show in Scotland in a double breasted black dress, accessorized with a Miss Dior handbag.
    Minnie Driver arrived to the Dior fashion show in Scottland in a double breasted black dress, accessorized with a Miss Dior handbag.
    read more
    Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior / Getty Images
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus posed for photos on the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for her movie "Tuesday," in a button-up black dress with puffed sleeves and a synched waist.
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus posed for photos on the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for her movie "Tuesday," in a button-up black dress with puffed sleeves and a synched waist.
    read more
    Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Geri Halliwell wore an all white ensemble to the Dior fashion show, and paired it with her Dior slingback heels.
    Geri Halliwell wore an all-white ensemble to the Dior fashion show, and paired it with her Dior slingback heels.
    read more
    Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior / Getty Images
  • Dakota Fanning wore a plunging forest green Loewe dress with gold chain straps.
    Dakota Fanning wore a plunging forest green Loewe dress with gold chain straps at the premiere of "The Watchers."
    read more
    Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    29 Images

    Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS

    Celebrities, including Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Lawrence and Riley Keough, stunned at various events this week.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS
  • Christie Brinkley arrived at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in a black an off-the-shoulder Solace London gown, with a white sash tied in the middle.
  • Jennifer Lawrence stunned in wide legged jeans, a white top and a leopard print coat.
  • Riley Keough attended the Gotham Awards in a sheer Chanel dress with floral details.
  • Dolly Parton kicked off CMA Fest with a panel, in which she wore a matching white long-sleeve and pants, with bedazzled chains attached throughout.
  • Jodie Foster wore a striped dress at the
  • Olivia Wilde attended Michael Kors' new store, in an American Label white tank top and black trousers.
  • Kate Winslet wore a white suit jacket with black pants when walking the carpet at "The Regime" FYC panel event.
  • Austin Butler wore a navy blue suit with white pin stripes when posing for photos at "The Bikeriders" premiere in Sydney, Australia.
  • Anya Taylor Joy attended the Dior fashion show in a gray blazer, black pants with cutouts and a black turtleneck top.
  • Shailene Woodley wore a textured purple dress and white converse sneakers when walking the carpet at the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit.
  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence walked the carpet at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," in creme and light beige slacks and jackets.
  • Megan Trainor arrived to the Sirius XM studios in a gray shirt, denim mini-skirt and jean jacket, paired with knee-length white platform boots.
  • Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the Gotham Awards.
  • Rosamund Pike wore a long black trench coat and white trousers when attending the Dior fashion show in Scotland.
  • Diane Von Furstenberg walked the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary about her life, "Woman in Charge," at the Tribeca Film Festival, in a matching black and white print top and bottom.
  • Ted Danson attended the the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit in a black shirt with a blue jacket.
  • Kelsey Grammer at Variety's TV FYC Fest in a blue striped button up, black slacks and sunglasses.
  • Lilly Collins at the Dior fashion show wearing black from head to toe.
  • Tiffany Haddish was interviewed by Howard Stern in a black dress with chain designs on the sleeves.
  • Marisa Tomei attended the opening of the new Michael Kors store in a black and white striped blouse with a black blazer and wide-legged black trousers.
  • Cyndi Lauper walked the red carpet at the premiere of her documentary "Let The Canary Sing," in a matching double-breasted yellow blazer and trousers.
  • Bebe Rexha wore a floor-length black corset dress to the 2024 BMI Pop Awards.
  • Kristen Wiig posed for photos at the Gotham Awards in a strapless pink floral Emilia Wickstead dress.
  • Dakota Johnson kept it casual while on location for her latest project "Materialists," in a semi-sheer floral shirt and jeans.
  • Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy posed together at the 40th Anniversary Harlem Stage Gala.
  • Minnie Driver arrived to the Dior fashion show in Scotland in a double breasted black dress, accessorized with a Miss Dior handbag.
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus posed for photos on the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for her movie "Tuesday," in a button-up black dress with puffed sleeves and a synched waist.
  • Geri Halliwell wore an all white ensemble to the Dior fashion show, and paired it with her Dior slingback heels.
  • Dakota Fanning wore a plunging forest green Loewe dress with gold chain straps.
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 29