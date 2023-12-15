Taylor Lautner admits Taylor Swift 'absolutely' broke up with him

Taylor Lautner is getting real about the end of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

During a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, host Alex Cooper congratulated Lautner on being named "Taylor's best ex" by Swifties. The two dated in 2009, and after their breakup, Swift released the song, "Back to December," which is thought to be about their relationship.

Cooper jokingly asked Lautner what actually happened in December.

"You don't want to know," Lautner responded. When Cooper asked if he doesn't want to talk about it because it was when she ended their relationship, Lautner replied, "Yes, absolutely."

While the two didn't work out in romance, they managed to remain friendly after their breakup.

"Obviously, every relationship is different. I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way. And, thankfully, we had that," Lautner explained. "We would see each other now and then, but we then did fall out of touch, and we didn't talk for a while. But I've always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else."

Lautner and Swift recently reunited when he appeared in the music video for her song "I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)." He then joined her on stage in Kansas City during her Eras Tour.

"Honestly, I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship," he said. "Above anything else that she is, she is just a wonderful human. And she’s pretty great to have in your life."

Since their relationship came to an end in 2009, Lautner married Taylor Dome. They first went Instagram official in October 2018 and have been fixtures on one another's Instagram accounts ever since, tying the knot in November 2022.

For their first wedding anniversary, Lautner shared a photo from their wedding day with a tribute to her in the caption. He called it an "honor to call [her his] wife" and said he "becomes a little more grateful" every day they are married. He concluded, "love you so much! Let's crush year 2!"

Cooper then turned her attention to Dome, who admits to being a Swiftie, asking what it's like to have her husband be friendly with Swift. Dome referred to Swift as "very thoughtful" and "kind."

"She just makes it so easy. And, literally, before we had even gone to film the music video, like even in the first text that she sent him, when she was like pitching the idea, she like, included me in it," she explained.

Swift has also moved on from her relationship with Lautner. She was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn from 2017 to 2023. She then went public with her current boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time in December.

"We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."