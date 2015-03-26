Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published
Last Update April 8, 2016

'Cars 2' Races to Top of Box Office: What's the Best Pixar Movie to Date?

By | Fox News
In this file film publicity image released by Disney-Pixar, animated characters Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, foreground left, Mater, voiced by Larry the Cable Guy, center, and Finn McMissile, voiced by Michael Caine, right, are shown in a scene from "Cars 2." "Cars 2" cruised to a No. 1 finish with a $68 million opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, June 26, 2011. That makes 12 wins in a row for Pixar since 1995s Toy Story.

In this file film publicity image released by Disney-Pixar, animated characters Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, foreground left, Mater, voiced by Larry the Cable Guy, center, and Finn McMissile, voiced by Michael Caine, right, are shown in a scene from "Cars 2." "Cars 2" cruised to a No. 1 finish with a $68 million opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, June 26, 2011. That makes 12 wins in a row for Pixar since 1995s Toy Story. (AP/Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.)

Despite low grades from critics, "Cars 2" proved to be the little engine that could this weekend, racing to the top of the box office with $68 million.

That means of the 12 full-length feature films that Pixar Animation has made, all 12 have topped the box office.

Twelve out of 12 ain't bad.

SODAHEAD SLIDESHOW: See the best Pixar movies. 

The original "Cars" made $60.1 million when it hit theaters in 2006, but factoring in today's higher admission prices, it sold more tickets than "Cars 2," The Associated Press report.

But was "Cars 2" really better than "Cars"? And did it top last year's "Toy Story 3," which remains Disney-Pixar's highest-grossing film?

Let us know: What's the best Pixar movie to date?