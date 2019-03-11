Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher wishes singer happy birthday: 'Love you lots'

Carrie Underwood rang in her 36th birthday with a sweet message from husband, Mike Fisher.

"Happy birthday babe! You’re an incredible wife and mom!" the 38-year-old athlete wrote on Instagram. "Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MIKE FISHER SAY NEWBORN IS ‘GIFT FROM THE LORD,’ GIVE HIM BIBLICAL NAME

The country singer had another reason to celebrate on Sunday -- the music video for her song "Love Wins" was the No. 1 video on the CMT Hot 20 list.

"Happy Birthday Carrie! So much to celebrate today! Congrats on #LoveWins being the #1 video on the @CMThot20!"

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ON HAVING ANOTHER BABY BOY: 'IT WAS JUST GREAT NEWS'

Underwood thanked her fans for their birthday wishes on Twitter, writing, "Thanks, everyone, for the birthday wishes. I’m spending my day perfectly...on the couch, in my comfies, snuggled up with my boys!"

The "Cry Pretty" singer recently welcomed her second son, Jacob, last year. Underwood and Fisher are also parents to Isaiah, 4.