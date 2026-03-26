Carrie Underwood shares secret to raising grounded children on Tennessee farm

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Carrie Underwood wears many hats, but there's one that trumps the rest.

During an appearance on a recent episode of "The View," Underwood — who was joined by her fellow "American Idol" judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — opened up about how she manages to keep her home life grounded at her Tennessee farm with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

"I don't bring work home with me," Underwood told the TV hosts. "And it is the opposite of what I do everywhere else, like being on stage and being at home. These are two different people, pretty much, and I love that because it's like they'll come to shows, and they'll see me do what I do, and I feel like they're proud."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD FULLY EMBRACES TRADITIONAL COUNTRY LIVING ON HER TENNESSEE FARM

"But mom makes dinner," she continued. "I'm usually covered in dirt, or I have farm animals everywhere, or I'm covered in poop or whatever it is. That's mom, and I hope, more than anything, that's what they take away from me and that's what they remember about me. Like she was mom and every once in a while she goes and gets on stage."

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As a former "Idol" contestant and country superstar, Underwood revealed whether her sons have shown any interest in following in her footsteps.

"[Isaiah] is mini me in so many ways," Underwood said of her 11-year-old son. "He can sing. He loves ‘Star Trek’ ... but I don't think I would [let him do a show like ‘Idol’], he would need to be older and more established in himself."

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Despite her mega success, Underwood has found purpose and joy in farm life — including raising livestock, canning foods, harvesting her own fruits and vegetables, crocheting and more.

In a 2023 episode of " The Dr. Josh Axe Show ," Underwood said her main goal is to become a full farm-to-table family.

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"I love that our meals, especially dinner, it's like you look on our plate and everything on our plates is something that either came from the garden, or my husband's a hunter, you know. The meat is something that he got."

She added, "We eat what we have. We eat seasonally. It all tastes delicious because it's food."