Carrie Underwood shows close-up of post-accident scar in throwback photo

Carrie Underwood is showing fans that she is proud of her famous scar.

On Friday, the singer posted a throwback selfie on her Instagram page featuring an up close and personal view of her famous scar from a terrifying fall last November.

In the photo, the 35-year-old shows off her colorful face makeup from her “Love Wins” music video shoot. The singer captioned the image, “#FBF to filming the Love Wins music video,” with a YouTube link to the official video.

For months after the star’s famous fall, which resulted in the singer needing 40-50 stitches in her face and surgery on her broken wrist, Underwood was reluctant to show her face in public and even avoided head-on photos on her social media.

Finally in April, the star showed the first image of her face after the accident – a black-and-white profile image of the singer in the studio. She finally stepped back into the spotlight at the ACM Awards where she performed for the first time since her fall.

Underwood opened about life post-injury in a August interview with Redbook Magazine and addressed the rumors that she had plastic surgery and used her nasty fall as a cover up for the change in her face.

“I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy,” she told the publication. “It’s a little sad because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it.

“Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you’re like, ‘What is this going to wind up like?’ You just don’t know,” she continued. “It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, ‘I wouldn’t have even noticed.'”

She continued, “Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn.”

Underwood has come a long way since last November. In September, the singer released her new album “Cry Pretty,” and a month prior, the mother of 3-year-old son Isaiah revealed to fans that she and her husband, Eric Fisher, were expected their second child.

Since the announcement of her second pregnancy, Underwood has shown off her budding baby bump on several occasions, everywhere from the Grand Old Opry to Disneyland.