Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles says she had no 'endgame' with King Charles: 'Married the person she loved'

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla’s son from her first marriage, on Thursday denied that his mother had any "endgame" in her relationship with King Charles III.

"She’s our mother," Bowles told "The New Agents" podcast while discussing the coronation, "but I don’t care what anyone says; this wasn’t any sort of ‘endgame.’ She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

According to The Telegraph, he seemed to be refuting claims Prince Harry has made about his stepmother, writing in his memoir, "Spare," that she played the "long game" in marrying Charles.

Harry wrote that he and his brother, Prince William, told Charles and Camilla that they supported their father's relationship with her but didn’t think they should get married.

KING CHARLES' WIFE RECEIVES QUEEN CAMILLA TITLE ON CORONATION INVITATION; PRINCE GEORGE GIVEN SPECIAL ROLE

Marriage "would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla," Harry wrote in "Spare."

He added, "Shortly after our private summits with [Camilla], she began to play the long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed."

Camilla, who married Charles in 2005 a decade after his divorce from Princess Diana, will be crowned alongside the king next month at Westminster Abbey. Camilla divorced Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Diana famously said in a 1995 interview, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," referring to Charles’ relationship with Camilla while she was married to him.

Bowles told the podcast it doesn’t feel strange to call his mother "queen" "because she's still our mother."

"I say 'our' but not the royal 'we,' speaking for my sister and me. She's our mother," he said.

Bowles will be a guest at the coronation, and his 13-year-old son, Freddy, will be a "page of honour" along with Prince George and three of their cousins. Bowles added that he doesn't think his son has a "sense of" the importance of the "occasion."

"He is a 13-year-old boy who loves football," Bowles said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harry also plans on attending the coronation without wife Meghan Markle, who will remain in California with their two young children.