Camila Cabello replaces Kelly Clarkson on 'The Voice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Camila Cabello will join the coaching panel and replace Kelly Clarkson in the fall for season 22 of NBC's popular singing competition "The Voice."

The former Fifth Harmony member made her big reveal through song as she popped her head up in a clip shared on Twitter, in which Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend were also confirmed to return to the show.

"Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches," the tweet stated before tagging each vocal powerhouse in a duet video in which they sang along to Mika's "Grace Kelly" viral hit song, which recently made a resurgence thanks to TikTok.

In the social share, Stefani rocked a colorful tie-dye sweatshirt with jeans, while Legend and Shelton tuned in to sing the 2007 song from Mika's Life in Cartoon Motion album with Cabello for NBC's big announcement.

"I could be brown, I could be blue, I could be violet sky," the trio belted before Cabello jumped up at the bottom of the screen. "I could be hurtful, I could be purple, I could be anything you like."

CAMILA CABELLO INITIATED SHAWN MENDES SPLIT AFTER RELATIONSHIP TURNED ‘STALE'

Another Twitter announcement showed the stars' names in bold white lettering with the famous red chairs sitting in the background.

Clarkson perviously served as a coach for eight seasons and won four times, most recently in season 21 with the act, Girl Named Tom.

"I literally said ‘no’ to everything this summer," she said. "I will not do anything this summer. Since I was 16 years old, I haven’t had a summer off. This is my first summer off. I am taking time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Clarkson also co-hosted her new singing reality series, "American Song Contest" alongside Snoop Dogg earlier this year, and has served as executive producer on her popular, self-titled talk show, for three seasons.

In addition, she finalized a bitter divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage. The former couple have two children together.

It's not the first time the Cabello has seen "The Voice" stage as she previously served as an adviser alongside John Legend's team last season.

"Camila has all the experience she needs to be the perfect adviser for our team. She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it," Legend told Extra at the time.

"She was part of a group, and in this battle setting, where the artists are dueting with each other, that's a very important skill to have."

He added: "And obviously, she's an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right, and all the things she's learned throughout these years are going to be so important for our team."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cabello is no stranger to reality competitions and got her start with the girl-group Fifth Harmony on X-Factor in 2012. At the time, the band also included Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui.

While they placed third on the show and found commercial success, the women later went their separate ways and pursued solo endeavors after Cabello left the group in 2016.

"I would not be where I am today if I hadn't auditioned for a show like this," Cabello said on ‘The Voice’ last season. "It genuinely gives people an opportunity, which I think is so amazing, so beautiful."