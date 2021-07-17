Camila Cabello says she's a 'real' woman after photos surface of her body during run: 'We gotta own that'

Camila Cabello addressed body image on Friday after she was photographed while on a run.

The 24-year-old pop star was wearing yoga pants and a top that showed her tummy.

"I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy," Cabello said in the video. "And I am wearing a top that shows my belly."

"And I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time," the pop singer continued. "And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season."

Cabello went on to embrace her cellulite and stretchmarks in the video.

"I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do," Cabello concluded. "We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."

Cabello was photographed during a Miami beach trip with boyfriend Shawn Mendes in June. The "Havana" singer was praised by fans for showing "what normal bodies look like."

The pop singer previously opened up about body-shaming on Instagram in 2019.

"I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people ‘body shaming me,'" Cabello said at the time, according to People magazine.

"My cellulite! oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!" she continued. "But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles."