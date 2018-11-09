Caitlyn Jenner's house burns down in Woolsey Fire: report

Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu home has reportedly burned down in the Woolsey Fire that is ravaging Los Angeles County.

According to TMZ, citing sources, Jenner's house caught on fire on Friday. She's been in the home since 2015.

The 69-year-old's stepdaughters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian were also forced to evacuate their Southern California homes.

Kim, 38, posted pictures and video of the fire to her Instagram story from her private plane, People reported. She revealed she had an hour to pack and evacuate from her home in the Calabasas area.

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote.

KIM KARDASHIAN FORCED TO EVACUATE CALIFORNIA HOME DUE TO WOOLSEY FIRE

“I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight,” Kourtney wrote in her Instagram story alongside a photo of suitcases packed in a car trunk.

Fire officials couldn't estimate how many buildings were lost from the so-called Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, but said they were expected to be significant.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE PUSHES TOWARD TONY MALIBU, PACIFIC OCEAN

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate, but there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, said Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Dave Richardson.

"The challenges are, number one, competing resources," Richardson said.

"We all know this is the second fire that occurred in Ventura County, and it's on the heels of what's happened up in Northern California where they've had devastating loss in Butte County."

Fox News' Morgan Evans and The Associated Press contributed to this report.