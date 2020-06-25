Caitlyn Jenner hits the golf course with former ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber

Caitlyn Jenner and former “Bachelor” Peter Weber are hitting it off — at the golf course!

The former reality stars went for a golf outing along with Weber’s dad, Peter Weber Sr., and his brother, Jack Weber.

Jenner, 70, posted a selfie on Instagram of the group smiling wide after some friendly competition. “Fun day of golf with the Weber’s [sic],” she wrote.

KYLIE JENNER TALKS GROWING UP WITH CAITLYN JENNER AS HER FATHER: 'MY DAD WAS THE BEST'

The former “Life of Caitlyn” star teamed up with Peter Sr., versus the former “Bachelor” star and his brother.

Jenner and Peter Sr. won the match and proudly showed off their single dollar prize. “Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm,” the former Olympian added.

Weber, 28, commented on the post, “Round 2, double or nothing.”

FORMER 'BACHELOR' STAR COLTON UNDERWOOD SLAMS PETER WEBER, PRODUCERS: THEY 'COULD HAVE DONE A MUCH BETTER JOB'

Jack, 25, added: “I want a rematch.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The brother’s mom, Barbara Weber, and Weber’s girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, both commented heart emojis under Jenner’s post.