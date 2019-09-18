Expand / Collapse search
The Bachelor
Published

'The Bachelor' Peter Weber has these 33 women competing for his heart

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Peter Weber is officially "The Bachelor."

The airline pilot was named as the ABC series' newest leading man on Tuesday night. Fans last saw Peter on last season of "The Bachelorette," where he famously had sex with Hannah B. in a windmill.

Now it's Peter's time to pick from a lovely group of 33 women who all want to get a rose from "The Bachelor."

Alayah B. from San Antonio, Texas

Alexa C. from Chicago, Ill.

Alexis T.  from Whistler, B.C., Canada

Avonlea E. from Fort Worth, Texas

Courtney P. from Venice, Fla.

Deandra K. from Plano, Texas

Eunice C. from Chicago, Ill.

Hannah Ann S. from Knoxville, Tenn.

Hayley H. from Los Angeles, Calif.

Jade M. from Mesa, Ariz.

Jasmine N. from Houston, Texas

Jenna S. from New Lenox, Ill.

Katrina B. from Chicago, Ill.

Kelley F. from Chicago, Ill. 

Kelsey W. from Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra N. from Roswell, Ga.

Kylie R. from Los Angeles, Calif.

Lauren J. from Los Angeles, Calif.

Lauren M. from Miami, Fla.

Lexi B. from New York, N.Y.

Madison P. from Birmingham, Ala.

Maurissa G. from Atlanta, Ga.

Megan H. from Daly City, Calif.

Mykenna D. from Langley, B.C., Canada

Natasha P. from New York, N.Y.

Payton M. from Wellesley, Mass.

Sarah C. from Knoxville, Tenn.

Savanah M. from Houston, Texas

Shiann L. from Las Vegas, Nev.

Sydney H. From Birmingham, Ala.

Tammy L. from Syracuse, N.Y.

Victoria F. from Virginia Beach, Va.

Victoria P. from Alexandria, La.

Season 24 of "The Bachelor" premieres in January 2020 on ABC.

