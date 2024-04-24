Buckingham Palace accused of shading Meghan Markle with ad for their jam, days after hers was released

Social media users have accused Buckingham Palace of shading Meghan Markle with the release of a new ad.

On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for the royal gift shop, Buckingham Palace Shop, posted a video plugging their strawberry preserve. The promo clip was shared days after Markle, 42, debuted her own strawberry jam, which was the first product to be released from her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"Our Strawberry Preserve is made using only the finest berries and is delicious served in a variety of ways," Buckingham Palace Shop wrote in the caption, adding a strawberry emoji.

The caption went on to suggest several ways to enjoy the jam, including "on a scone as part of a cream tea, on a crumpet, with a croissant and on toast."

In the video, a woman was seen spreading the jam on each of the recommended baked goods. Buckingham Palace Shop also invited its followers to take to the comments section and share their own favorite ways to use the strawberry preserve.

However, royal fans noted the timing of the gift shop's ad appeared to shade the Duchess of Sussex's new product.

"Is it just me that loves the subtle shade," one Instagram user wrote.

"Im dying at the timings (sic) of this ad," another fan added.

"And that's how you promote a product," one follower noted.

"Wait, Did the Palace just subtly troll Ms. Montecito?!" a social media user commented, referring to the California city where Markle resides with her husband Prince Harry, 39, and children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

"Buckingham Palace over Montecito any day," one fan declared, while another chimed in, "The Jam war across the ocean."

"Plates are flying in Montecito," an Instagram user joked.

Buckingham Palace Shop is the official royal gift shop and products can be purchased at its locations in Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Holyrood Palace as well as online.

The gift shop's line of preserves, marmalade and honey is prominently featured at the top of its website. Buckingham Palace Shop also sells chinaware, homeware, jewelry, books, food items, tea and spirits.

Meanwhile, Markle first teased American Riviera Orchard on March 14 when she launched a new Instagram account for the brand. There was no formal announcement made by the former American actress or Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that strawberry jam would be the first American Riviera Orchard product by sending jars of the preserve to her friends.

On April 15, fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, a photographer and wife of polo star Nacho Figueras, were among the first to share a photo of the strawberry jam, on Instagram Stories.

The original trademark application for American Riviera Orchard was filed in February and included textiles, cutlery, "jellies, jams; marmalades" and assorted food spreads. The filing also said the brand might feature "coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; serving ware for serving food and drinks; decanters" and other beverage wear.

In addition, the filing stated that cookbooks and retail space should be covered by the application.

However, Markle has indicated that there is more to come from American Riviera Orchard. The duchess filed two additional trademark applications, on March 9 and March 19, that expanded the lifestyle brand into cosmetics and gardening.

The March 9 application listed items like bath soaps, body creams, cosmetics, scented oils, fragrances and incense. It also listed "Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; Non-medicated hair preparations."

The latest filing on March 19 broadened the brand, including "Gardening trowels; Garden weeding forks; Gardening shears; Bags specially adapted for holding gardening hand tools; Garden tool gift set, comprised of hand tools for gardening."

American Riviera Orchard's strawberry jam is not yet available for purchase, and it is unclear when it will be released. In the meantime, fans can join the waitlist on the brand's website.