Brooke Shields recovering from broken femur: 'Beginning to mend'

Brooke Shields is recovering after breaking her femur.

The 55-year-old actress/model posted a video Sunday on social media of herself in a hospital gown using crutches to walk.

"Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow," she wrote.

"There's only 20 percent weight...," Shields added. "The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you're not dragging it or hitching up your hip."

The Broadway dancer didn't reveal when or how the injury occurred.

BROOKE SHIELDS TALKS BODY CONFIDENCE: 'WOMEN OVER 50 ARE NOT DONE'

Some of her famous friends reacted to the news in the comments section. "So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood. Sending love," actress Glenn Close wrote.

"I’m so sorry, let me know how you’re doing," said Sharon Stone.

"So glad I got to see you baby you looked so well and beautiful and I know this is a tough one," added fellow model Helena Christensen.

Shields isn't the only star to recently experience a difficult injury. Ashley Judd is also recovering after breaking her leg in the Congo region of Africa.

ASHLEY JUDD IN ICU AFTER SHATTERING HER LEG IN AFRICA

I'm "in an ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo: a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had," she revealed on an Instagram Live.

Judd explained that the accident occurred when she was out on an excursion one night and tripped over a tree that had fallen in the rainforest.

The "Kiss the Girls" star said in total it was a "harrowing" 55-hour ordeal and that "started with five hours of lying on the forest floor" until she was able to be evacuated.

CLICK HERE TO GET A FOX NEWS APP

"I'm in a lot of love. I'm in a lot of compassion and I'm in a lot of gratitude," Judd expressed. "I thank everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and their support."