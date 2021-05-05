Broadway to reopen in September, tickets to go on sale May 6

Broadway is set to reopen on September 14, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday in a press conference.

Tickets will be going on sale on Wednesday, May 6, and theaters will have 100% capacity.

Broadway completely shut down in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time there were 31 productions running including eight new shows in previews and another eight shows in rehearsals preparing for the spring season.

"Broadway is major part of our state’s identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again," Cuomo tweeted on Wednesday.

"We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway’s return on the city and state’s economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League in a press release.

"Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry’s return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway’s ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again."

Each show will announce its return date and safety protocols in the coming weeks, according to the League.