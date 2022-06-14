Britney Spears says her brother was not invited to her wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears is sharing details regarding her recent wedding to Sam Asghari as reports surfaced she fired her security team after a "chaotic" wedding day.

Spears, 40, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared that she didn’t have "one sip of alcohol."

"I can’t drink a lot … true story – the 13 years of being in the conservatorship I was drug tested at least 3 times a week," Spears wrote. "I don’t even really like alcohol."

The pop star went on to claim that her dad Jamie Spears had a drinking problem and "would go to the bars every night."

"Is it the powerful feeling dad got my whole life in literally making me feel like absolutely nothing," she wrote, addressing her older brother, Bryan Spears, 45.

Her detailed post then shared that during her recent Vegas trip, she drank alcohol again, claiming it was her "first vodka and Sprite."

"I literally drank half the cup and suddenly my stomach went into a knot so my friend finished the drink," Spears wrote. "I basically couldn’t leave my room for 2 days because it upset my stomach."

Britney said she is a "little bit bitter" to her new found alcohol intolerance: "I wish I could play that bad girl my family wants me to play but honestly… I’m too old for this sh-t!"

The "Toxic" singer then called out her brother Bryan and shared he was not invited to her wedding.

"You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???" Britney wrote, citing her residency in Las Vegas from 2013 to 2017.

"If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and [our] mom [Lynne Spears] do as you literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home," Spears continued, adding, "you hurt me and you know it !!!"

Britney credited Bryan as being her "blood," but is not tolerating his behavior.

"I know you’re blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me," she wrote.

Bryan’s girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, shared on the couple’s joint Instagram account that his daughter graduated from elementary school the same day as Britney and Asghari’s wedding. The post has since been deleted.

"Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you," Conklin captioned the post before addressing their absence from Britney’s wedding in the comments.

"Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000," she wrote. "We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!"

Amid her explosive Instagram post, TMZ reported that Spears fired her security team after her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, crashed her wedding with Sam Asghari last week.

The outlet claims her entire security staff was dismissed, and Spears has hired a whole new team.

Alexander pleaded not guilty on Monday. A judge has set his bail at $100,000. The judge also ordered that Alexander must turn in any firearms. It is unclear if he has any.

Alexander was arrested Thursday at 2:32 p.m. PST and booked the same day at 7:32 p.m. In addition, an emergency protective order was requested by Spears and Asghari's representatives at the time, and it was forwarded to a Ventura County superior judge who previously issued a no contact order.

On Monday, the judge ordered Alexander to stay 100 yards away from Spears. The order is in place for three years.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Larry Fink contributed to this report.