Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, claims he was hacked after photo of ring appears on his Instagram

Britney Spears’ longtime boyfriend, Sam Aghari, is claiming he was hacked after his social media account posted, and then, deleted a picture of a ring – sending fans into a frenzy.

The actor and model's Instagram account shared an image of a huge sparkler to his Story on Friday. According to internet sleuths, the inscription on the alleged band read, "Lioness."

Despite being spotted in Beverly Hills perusing real potential finger placements at Cartier just last week, the "Black Monday" performer is adamant that fans are blowing the alleged ring sting out of proportion – claiming that not only was his social account hacked but the picture of the ring is a fake.

"Account got hacked and was photoshopped – calm down everyone!" Asghari wrote to fans in a Story post, which was captured by a Spears' fan account.

The "Toxic" pop star, 39, was spotted in July donning a ring on her special finger while on a coffee run. Asghari later took a moment to poke some fun at the paparazzi after they congratulated him on his "engagement" to Spears.

"People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years and we secretly got married in Hawaii – that’s one of the stories that I don’t know but I see in the newspapers – and we have twins," Asghari joked to photographers at the time.

On Friday, Spears also took to social media and revealed to fans not that she had given her hand in marriage – but that she had stepped on a nail and shared a gnarly-looking injury photo to boot.

"OUCH guys … I stepped on a nail," she wrote over a picture of her bruised foot before joking, "… guess you can say I nailed it!!!!!"

Asghari's disappearing post comes just days after Spears' father, Jamie Spears, officially filed to end her conservatorship which has loomed over Spears for 13 years.

Fox News confirmed that Jamie had filed the necessary paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the arrangement.

"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," Jamie Spears' lawyers wrote in the bombshell court submission, which was obtained by The Associated Press. His filing occurred after much pressure from the #FreeBritney cohort to free his daughter from his control.

Jamie had previously revealed he was willing to step down as her sole conservator when the time was "right" and a "smooth transition" could occur.

The singer has attempted to have her father removed as her conservator multiple times. Most recently, she accused her father of "conservatorship abuse" and claimed she wanted to press charges against him.

Spears revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a court hearing in June in which she claimed she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married.

A hearing for Spears to presumably hear about whatever payment her father is owed for his services or to put the matter to bed entirely is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.