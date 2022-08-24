Britney Spears releasing first song in six years with Elton John: 'It’s a big deal to me!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears is back on the music scene.

The icon, 40, took to Twitter Wednesday to share that she is releasing her first new song in six years with "one of the most classic men of our time," Elton John, 75.

"Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years," she began. "It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … Elton John !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!"

John gave fans a preview of his new track with the pop star Tuesday. The song, "Hold Me Closer," is a new rendition of John's classic 1971 tune "Tiny Dancer." It will be Spears’ first new release since her 2016 studio album "Glory."

John gave French diners a taste of the single as he took to Instagram to share an intimate and brief performance at the La Guérite in Cannes.

In the video, the "Bennie and the Jets" singer is seen giving a handshake to the DJ at the restaurant and taking a seat to prepare for his performance after having hip surgery last year.

John greeted the crowd while sporting a colorful matching two-piece set that had Mickey Mouse featured on the shirt design, with black-and-white striped sunglasses, accompanied by gold jewelry.

Once the song started playing, John introduced it by saying, "OK, ‘Hold Me Closer.’ Britney Spears, Elton John … here we go!" He then proceeded to give a glimpse of the track.

At the end of the Instagram video, John thanked the crowd and announced that "Hold Me Closer" will be released Friday.

Spears has yet to release new music since her conservatorship ended in November. The star was in the conservatorship 13 years.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.