Elton John shares sneak peek of Britney Spears duet ‘Hold Me Closer’

Legendary performer Elton John gave fans a preview of his new track with pop star Britney Spears on Tuesday.

The song "Hold Me Closer" is a new rendition of John's classic 1971 tune "Tiny Dancer." It will be Spears’ first new release since her 2016 studio album "Glory."

John gave French diners a taste of the single as he took to Instagram to share an intimate and brief performance at the La Guérite in Cannes.

In the video, the "Bennie and the Jets" singer is seen giving a handshake to the DJ at the restaurant and taking a seat to prepare for his performance, as he received hip surgery last year.

John greeted the crowd while sporting a colorful matching two-piece set that had Mickey Mouse featured on the shirt design, with black-and-white striped sunglasses, accompanied by gold jewelry.

Once the song started playing, John introduced it by saying, "Okay, ‘Hold Me Closer.’ Britney Spears, Elton John…here we go!," then proceeded to give a glimpse of the track.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced earlier this month that he has teamed up with Spears on the duet, which is slated to be her first single since a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

John also released a collaboration with "Levitating" singer Dua Lipa on the hit song "Cold Hearts."

The track combined his classic songs "Rocket Man" and "Sacrifice." The tune instantly became a hit and marked John's first No. 1 single in the U.K. in 16 years.

At the end of the Instagram video, John thanked the crowd and announced that "Hold Me Closer" will be released Friday.

The video concluded with John walking through a packed room and appearing to take a selfie with a fan.

He shared an additional Instagram post teasing the song with Spears on Wednesday, writing: "#HoldMeCloser Coming Friday."

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.