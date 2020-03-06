Taylor Swift shows fans how she transformed into 'The Man' for music video

Being "The Man" wasn't as easy as it appeared, according to Taylor Swift.

The 30-year-old pop star took fans behind-the-scenes of her latest music video and revealed how exactly she transformed herself into the opposite sex. According to Swift, it took five hours in the makeup chair every morning and she even worked with movement coaches.

She teamed up with makeup artist Bill Corso and his talented experts as they used various layers of custom prosthetics, wigs, and makeup to completely alter her look.

“It’s been a joy because Bill Corso’s been doing it,” she said. “I’ve worked with him once before when he turned me into a zombie for the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video," Swift explained.

“I had no idea what they do to your body to make it look different, I have muscle suits on underneath things,” she added. “I don’t even want to talk to what else, I don’t even want to tell you about it, this is a family show.”

Swift didn't realize she'd have to be conscious of her every little move -- from walking to sitting to holding a cigar for the first time.

“I was so stoked to have a movement coach help me with things,” she said of her coaches Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge. “Like, I never thought about how men walk. It’s never something that interested me before, but you know they walk differently than we do.”

The feminist song was inspired by Swift's own experiences in the entertainment industry.

“It was a song that I wrote from my personal experience, but also from a general experience that I’ve heard from women in all parts of our industry,” she told Billboard magazine. “I think that, the more we can talk about it in a song like that, the better off we’ll be in a place to call it out when it’s happening.”

She continued, “So many of these things are ingrained in even women, these perceptions, and it’s really about re-training your own brain to be less critical of women when we are not criticizing men for the same things.”

In her Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana," Swift described how "throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, 'A nice girl doesn't force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says, 'thank you.' I became the person everyone wanted me to be."