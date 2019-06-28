Britney Spears gives off strong ‘…Baby One More Time’ vibes in throwback schoolgirl outfit

Britney Spears is here to show you she’s still got it going on.

The 37-year-old singer gave her fans more than they bargained for on Thursday when she shared a sultry bathroom selfie that was reminiscent of one of her most iconic looks.

Donning a gray and white plaid skirt paired with a knotted white blouse -- which exposed a small section of her navel -- along with black Birkenstock sandals, Spears showcased her toned legs in the image captioned: “I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well 😔 ..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀,”

Social media users immediately gushed over Spears' schoolgirl outfit photo seemingly plucked straight from the 1998 music video for her hit song "…Baby One More Time."

“Baby one more time vibes,” wrote Internet star and wife of Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan.

"Now that's a throwback," commented another person.

Wrote one fan: "NAME A MORE ICONIC WOMAN I DARE YOU."

Despite many eyes being on the Grammy winner’s perky getup, some eagle-eyed commenters suggested the image had been altered.

“Oh my. Britney weren't you just blaming paparazzi for photoshopping your image yet...,” wrote one user, while another individual echoed the same, commenting: “Not trying to be mean but you can obviously tell you photoshopped your waist.”

On Monday, the “Toxic” songstress posted a snippet of herself splashing and frolicking around on a beach vacation with her mother Lynne.

"This is my kind of place," she captioned the video, which was set to Sting's classic tune "Fields of Gold."

Last week, Spears revealed she was working hard to lose a few pounds after she found paparazzi snaps of her on the beach to be unflattering.

"A lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake," Spears said in an Instagram video after the photos were first published. "But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?’ It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in.”

The photo agency that took and sold the photos vehemently denied her speculation.

“We think Britney looks great and it’s ludicrous to suggest the photos or video were altered in any way," a rep for MEGA Agency said. "They were not. We shot thousands of photos of her over the weekend and are very happy to let her see the original files if she so wishes.”

“It was good to see her happy and having fun and we wish her well.”