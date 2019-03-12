Britney Spears musical about feminist princesses to premiere in Chicago

Britney Spears just got “Lucky” in the musical theater world.

A new musical comedy featuring the pop singer’s hits will premiere this fall at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, according to an announcement from the theater.

“Once Upon a One More Time” will run from Oct. 29 through Dec. 1 and will attempt to transfer to Broadway after its Chicago closing, according to The New York Times.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ FATHER TO BECOME HER SOLE CONSERVATOR FOLLOWING MAJOR HEALTH SCARE

The show is a feminist re-telling of fairy tale princesses including Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty.

In the theater’s synopsis of the show, the famous princesses meet for a fortnightly book club to read from Grimm’s Fairy Tales but are eventually given “The Feminine Mystique” by a rogue fairy godmother, which leads the princesses on a path towards feminism.

COURTENEY COX SHARES VIDEO OF DAUGHTER, 14, SINGING DUET WITH SNOW PATROL’S GARY LIGHTBODY

The outlet also reported that 23 of Spears’ songs will score the musical, including many of her biggest hits.

Spears’ show is reportedly taking the place of another jukebox musical, that has been canceled. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” about Michael Jackson’s music, was supposed to run at the Nederlander during the same dates as “Once Upon a One More Time.”

That musical was canceled ahead of the release of “Leaving Neverland,” an HBO documentary about sexual abuse allegations against Jackson.