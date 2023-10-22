Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears explains posing nude on social media: 'I feel sexy'

Singer Britney Spears confessed alleged abortion and drug use in her memoir 'The Woman in Me'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Britney Spears confessed she loves being naked in front of the camera.

The 41-year-old singer will soon release her memoir, "The Woman in Me," where she revealed the perks and pitfalls of social media.

Spears also divulged into her 13-year conservatorship battle and an alleged abortion during her relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears sports sheer black dress on red carpet

Britney Spears admitted she loves connecting with fans online, be it with or without clothes. (Todd Williamson)

In an excerpt reviewed by the New York Times, Spears attempted to explain why she loves sharing her body and innermost feelings with fans online. 

"I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote. 

Spears has been known to pose topless or pose naked on the beach for photos shared with her 40 million Instagram followers.

Britney Spears in a green dress poses with her hands on her hips as a man in a tan sweatshirt pretends to lick her leg split Britney Spears topless in her sheets soft smiling

Spears posted suggestive content online shortly after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce. (Britney Spears Instagram)

She continued writing, "But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."

In her book, the "Toxic" singer also claimed she became pregnant during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. 

The former "Mickey Mouse Club" stars dated from 1999-2002. She wrote that after Timberlake learned she was pregnant, he convinced her to have an abortion.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wearing denim outfits at the American Music Awards

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999-2002. ( Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy," Spears wrote in an excerpt shared exclusively with People. "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."

She continued, "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

