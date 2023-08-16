Britney Spears, Sam Asghari split: pop star's rocky relationship history

Britney Spears and her third husband, Sam Asghari, have split after 14 months of marriage.

Asghari filed for divorce Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The couple's date of separation was listed as July 28.

Asghari asked for spousal support and attorneys' fees in his filing.

The 41-year-old pop star and the 29-year-old actor tied the knot June 9, 2022, after five years of dating.

BRITNEY SPEARS AND SAM ASGHARI SPLIT AFTER 14 MONTHS: REPORTS

Following the news of the couple's split, Spears took to Instagram to share a cryptic message alongside a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach. Spears wore a sun hat and a yellow bikini while sitting atop a brown horse.

"Buying a horse soon," she began the caption. "So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

The isn't the pop star's first short-lived marriage. Spears said, "I do" to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, a marriage that lasted only 55 hours. Her second marriage, to Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, lasted three years before they split in 2007.

Below is a look at Spears' past relationships.

Justin Timberlake

Perhaps the most well-known relationship outside of her marriages, Spears dated Justin Timberlake at the height of their popularity, making them one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

After they split, Timberlake, now 40, famously wrote the song " Cry Me a River " about their split, seemingly alleging that Spears had cheated on him.

He has since apologized for tarnishing her reputation in the public eye. The couple dated from 1998 to 2002.

Jason Alexander

Spears’ first marriage was to childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander. They wed in a Las Vegas chapel in 2004.

After just 55 hours, the marriage was annulled. Rumors have swirled that Spears’ parents forced them to split despite their wishes to stay together, though the "Crossroads" star has stayed relatively mum on the subject.

The annulment papers stated, "Plaintiff Spears lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage," according to People magazine.

Fast-forward to June 2022, when the singer was granted a restraining order against her former husband after he broke into her property hours before she said, "I do" to Asghari.

PAccording to Rolling Stone, Alexander was found guilty of aggravated trespass and battery in August 2022, which led to a 128-day county jail sentence.

Kevin Federline

After annulling her marriage to Alexander, Britney wed the father of her children, Kevin Federline at just 22 years old.

They raised two sons together – Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17 – before splitting in 2007.

Spears and Federline have had a public, back-and-forth feud over the last several years.

Britney's two teenage sons chose not to attend her wedding to Asghari in June of last year.

Jason Trawick

Spears dated Jason Trawick from 2009-2013.

They became engaged in 2011 but never married, with rumors that their romance jade simply fizzled out. Other rumors suggested they secretly wed, but Trawick has denied that.

David Lucado

Not long after splitting from Trawick, Spears was seen out and about with lawyer David Lucado from 2013 to 2014.

They dated for a little over a year, and it seemed Spears was ready for the split, tweeting, "Ahhhh the single life!" at the time, according to Us Weekly.

Charlie Esbersol

Producer Charlie Ebersol dated Spears for a few months between 2014 and 2015.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that he was in the relationship for "the wrong reasons."

Sam Asghari

Spears married Asghari at her Southern California home in June 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez and Madonna. The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed from a court conservatorship that had controlled her for well over a decade.

The former couple first met on the set of the music video for her song "Slumber Party" in 2016. They began dating, and the pop star later cited a desire to marry Asghari as one of the reasons she fought to end the conservatorship – which had kept her from wedding the 29-year-old model.

The couple announced their engagement in 2021, just a month before Spears would be freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.