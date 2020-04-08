Britney Spears spoofs 'Baby One More Time' lyric for social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Britney Spears spoofed a line from her first single “…Baby One More Time” Tuesday while advocating for coronavirus social distancing.

The pop star Instagrammed a drawing of herself from the song’s 1998 music video, holding up a bottle of Purell along with the tongue-in-cheek line “My loneliness is saving me” instead of the angsty original lyric that loneliness is "killing me."

“Enough said 😜🧼🧼🌸🌸🌸🌸 and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!! #WorldHealthDay #ThanksHealthHeroes,” Spears wrote in the post.

The 38-year-old also posted a thank you to all the frontline workers last week, writing, "Thank you to all of the wonderful people helping us get through this time !!!!!"

On March 20, Spears posted a video for the #DoYourPartChallenge.

Britney Spears sends 'prayers and love' amid coronavirus fears with steamy Instagram pic

“So our world is going through such hard times right now, and my sister just nominated me to help people, whether it’s with food, or I’m getting your child diapers, or whatever it is, DM me and I will help you out,” she said in the Instagram video.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

She added that she was nominating her boyfriend Sam Asghari and Will Smith for the challenge.