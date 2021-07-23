Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari says he's 'sooo lucky' after pop star posts topless photo

Britney Spears is enjoying some time in the sun.

On Friday, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing only denim cut-off shorts, covering her top half with her hands. Spears, who posed near a tree for the snapshot, simply captioned the picture with a plant emoji.

Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari quickly commented on the photo before the "Toxic" singer seemingly deleted the picture before re-posting it. "I'm sooo lucky," the personal trainer wrote along with heart-eye emojis.

Some fans suggested Spears had used a different filter on the newly updated photo, which featured the same caption.

Earlier this month, Spears shared another photo that featured her back – sans a shirt – and was captioned with ballet shoe emojis.

The "Gimme More" singer recently expressed her desire to get married and have children with Asghari.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old took a moment to poke some fun at the paparazzi after they congratulated him on his "engagement" to Spears. The star was recently spotted donning a ring on her special finger while on a coffee run.

"People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years and we secretly got married in Hawaii – that’s one of the stories that I don’t know but I see in the newspapers – and we have twins," Asghari, 27, joked to photographers who caught up with the actor at a Los Angeles car dealership, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

The couple met in October of 2016 on the set of her music video for the song "Slumber Party."

