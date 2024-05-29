Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite on screen for the first time in 16 years for new action comedy flick

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite on screen for the first time in 16 years for the new movie "Wolfs."

In the film, Pitt and Clooney play fixers who get hired to cover up crimes. The two are reluctantly brought together when they end up on the same assignment.

The first full trailer for the movie was released May 29. Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan round out the cast.

The trailer begins with Clooney being called to an assignment and cleaning up a crime scene, saying, "There's nobody that can do what I do."

Enter Pitt, whose character can apparently do what Clooney's character does considering the two have the same job.

"Wolfs" marks the first time Pitt and Clooney have worked together since the 2008 movie "Burn After Reading." Prior to that, the two starred in the popular casino crime heist films "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen."

Though "Wolfs" is the first time they are sharing the screen since "Burn After Reading," they did both lend their voices to small cameos in John Krasinski's newest film "IF." Clooney and Pitt had small parts voicing animated characters in the movie.

"Wolfs" is directed by Jon Watts, the director of all three "Spider-Man" movies starring Tom Holland — "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and the newest film of the superhero series, "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Even though the movie hasn't hit theaters yet, Clooney has already shared his excitement about potentially starring in a "Wolfs" sequel.

"We're already talking about a sequel for this film I did with Brad [Pitt] and Jon Watts," Clooney told Deadline last year. "It was a great shoot, and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who's also really joyful. He loves what he does. We had a blast doing it, and we've seen it. It's an off-the-charts great film, and it's fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time."

"Wolfs" is scheduled to be released Sept. 20.