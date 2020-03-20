Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel share coronavirus message urging fans to 'stay home'

“Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel shared a video message with fans calling for them to self-isolate to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both stars shared the same video on their respective Instagram accounts in which they sit on a couch looking directly into the camera for an “honest conversation” about how their viewers can curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on right now and a lot of misinformation going around,” Scott begins. “Some people saying, ‘Well I’m in a low-risk category, I’m not afraid of catching coronavirus’ but you could pass it on to somebody who's in a high-risk category. So, we’re just asking you for one thing.”

“Stay home” the actress adds.

“Stay home. It’s as easy as that. You can still go for a walk, get fresh air but avoid groups of people, avoid public places,” Scott continues.

“Avoid touching things and please wash your hands very carefully,” she interjects again.

Scott goes on to note that the CDC has said that the virus can be contained if everyone does their part to practice social distancing to “flatten the curve.”

“So please, please, please stay home,” he notes.

“Stay home,” Deschanel concludes. “And take care of yourselves.”

Scott and Deschanel were first romantically linked when the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Silver Lake, Calif., in early September 2019.

Soon after, they were seen smooching on an episode of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The new couple was sitting behind the series' host, Tom Bergeron.

Deschanel split from her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik in September. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later.

Scott was previously married to Kelsy Ully, a crew scheduler for an airline, for six years before divorcing in 2013.

The couple joins the myriad of celebrities who have taken to social media to discuss the coronavirus and inform their fans about ways they can help stop it from spreading and reduce the strain on the U.S. healthcare system.

On Thursday, JoJo shared a similar video in which she changed the lyrics to her popular song “Leave (Get Out)” to have self-quarantine-friendly lyrics titled “Chill (Stay In).”