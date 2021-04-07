Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley talk key to their 18-year marriage

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have been married for 18 years and still love spending time together.

The country star, 48, and the actress, 49, spoke to People magazine about how even after all these years, the two still appreciate quality time with each other.

The couple spoke about the special tradition they do on their anniversary: every year they journal on their wedding day about all the best moments from the past year.

"We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs. That's a big part of our relationship — focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play," Kimberly said.

Brad met Kimberly in 2001 when he asked her to be in the music video for his song "I'm Gonna Miss Her" but admitted he was first interested in Kimberly when he saw her in the 1991 film "Father of the Bride."

"A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together," he described. "That's not the case in our house."

The singer said he most admires how his wife keeps "our house afloat... seeing you give birth to two kids and raise a third is amazing," he joked about himself. The pair share two sons: Huck, 14, and Jasper, 11.

Brad added how Kimberly always tries "to do the right thing all the time."

Meanwhile, she gushed equally about him. Kimberly said she loves her spouse's "gigantic heart" and how he cares "about all creatures, great and small."

The couple also discussed how the pandemic changed their relationship. "She's used to three days a week at minimum that I'm gone, so we've learned a lot about ourselves this year," he confessed. "I figured out I really like being around you!"

Kimberly described how their date nights usually involve taking out food and watching TV together after they drop their sons at grandma and grandpa's house.

"There's no substitute for memories and time and having experienced all of this together," Brad said.