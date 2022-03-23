Ukrainians listen to Bon Jovi as they prepare 'fortifications' in viral video, band responds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video has gone viral of Ukrainians listening to Bon Jovi as they prepare to fight amid the country's war with Russia.

The video was originally posted by Olexander Scherba, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, who captioned the video, "#Odesa preparing fortifications & getting ready to fight."

"Will someone show this to @BonJovi please?" Scherba asked on Twitter.

The official Twitter account for Bon Jovi saw the video circulating, and it re-posted the clip, writing: "This is for the ones who stood their ground… Odessa, Ukraine #SlaviUkraini".

In the clip, Ukrainian citizens are listening to Bon Jovi’s "It’s My Life" as the troops continue to prepare themselves amid the Russian invasion.

The video highlights hundreds of people working together and passing boxes of supplies from one another to the back of a truck.

There was even a bit of live music, as a drummer played along to the popular 2000 song.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24. He labeled the attack a "special military mission." The invasion has sparked worldwide condemnation. Hundreds have already been reported either dead or wounded, including children. Millions have fled or attempted to escape the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.