Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo gets support from Katie Couric, Amanda Kloots after ‘Full House’ star’s death

Kelly Rizzo is finding comfort in the women who’ve "been there" following the sudden death of her husband, Bob Saget.

On Friday, the Eat Travel Rock blogger took to her Instagram Story and shared a heartfelt selfie with Katie Couric and Amanda Kloots.

"Women who have been there and understand have been so therapeutic and helpful and compassionate," wrote the 42-year-old. "It means so much."

"With the girls!" she added.

Couric’s first husband, Jay Monahan, passed away in 1998 at age 42 from colon cancer. Kloot’s spouse, Nick Cordero, died in 2020 at age 41 after suffering from COVID-19-related complications.

Days before, Kloots posted a photo from her separate hangout with Rizzo on Instagram.

"New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in," captioned the 39-year-old. "So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on."

Rizzo replied to the post and wrote: "If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side."

Saget passed away on Jan. 9 at age 65. The comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after he performed as part of his standup tour.

On Wednesday, the comic’s family announced in a statement that Saget’s death stemmed from an accidental blow to the head.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos."

At the time of Saget’s death, Rizzo issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she wrote. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well," the statement continued. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Rizzo in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.