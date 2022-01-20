Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, shares details of their final conversation: 'It was all love'

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, discussed her final conversation with the late comedian as well as what his death has shown her about who he was.

In her first interviews since Saget’s unexpected death at age 65, an emotional Rizzo fought back tears as she joined the chorus of celebrity friends discussing the "Full House" star’s propensity to tell the people in his life how much he loved them as often as possible.

"He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and quite frankly, anyone that he met and spent any time with at all, he told them that he loved them endlessly and tirelessly," Rizzo said of her late husband on the "Today" show. "That was his entire message. If you knew Bob and he loved you, you knew it. There was never any doubt in your mind."

She continued: "Even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there and every single person was like ‘Oh I talked to Bob last week.' How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everyone that he loved them?"

BOB SAGET'S WIFE KELLY RIZZO REVEALS WHAT THE COMEDIAN WAS LIKE WHEN HE WASN'T IN THE SPOTLIGHT

True to form, Saget’s compulsion to make sure everyone he loved knew it extended to Rizzo, particularly in their final conversation. Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Rizzo revealed that her final text exchange with her husband was "all love."

"I’m just very grateful that it was all ‘I love you so much,’" she said. "I think I said ‘I love you dearly’ and then he said ‘I love you endlessly’ and then he said ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was just all love."

Rizzo had to take a moment to wipe away tears as she discussed how Saget would always try to take the first flight home after a show just to get back to her and their life together.

"He valued every single second that we had together," Rizzo continued. "That’s why this is so heartbreaking, but at the same time, I know that every single second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest. There was nothing left unsaid."

Rizzo did not offer any information about the "America’s Funniest Home Videos" host’s death. However, she did note that he was very sensitive to the issues of the world as of late.

JEFF ROSS DETAILS BOB SAGET'S ‘STAR-STUDDED’ FUNERAL: ‘IT WAS FIRST CLASS’

"All I’ll say is that he was very happy and he was just thrilled to be back out on the road and he was also very sensitive," she said. "And all the weight of everything going on in the world right now was just weighing heavily on him. That’s why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh and bring everyone together… And he did it right up until the very last moments."

Rizzo also appeared on "Good Morning America" Thursday as well where she further discussed her husband’s legacy in comedy and what it meant to him to perform on stage and make people laugh.

"He just wanted to spread love and laughter and he did it so amazingly and I'm just so proud of him because he truly brought people together and he was just so wonderful," Rizzo said. "I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and to bring him any kind of happiness I could because he deserved it so much."

She also touched upon the outpouring of support that she’s been receiving from Saget’s "Full House" co-stars, noting that there are no exceptions among the cast who loved him.

"Every single one of them has been so kind and supportive. They've been there every step of the way and they just assured me that they'll be there for me and I know that would make Bob very happy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also commented on the sweatshirt that co-star Candace Cameron Bure made in honor of her on-screen dad that read "Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget."

"People went crazy for it. This one's special because if you knew Bob you knew he gave the best hugs," Rizzo explained. "It was like very deep meaningful hugs and then he would rest your head on his shoulder."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elsewhere in the interview, she added: "He had the biggest heart of anyone I would ever know. He put everybody first. He did everything for everybody. If you had a problem he was the first person that was going to take care of it and help you. He was just the most caring and kind and thoughtful person. He was so thoughtful. He was just the most absolutely wonderful husband that I ever could have dreamed of."