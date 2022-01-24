Bob Saget to be honored in all remaining 'America's Funniest Home Videos' episodes of Season 32

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" will pay tribute to former host Bob Saget in every remaining episode of Season 32.

The series, which Saget began hosting at its launch on ABC in 1989, previously paid a touching tribute to the late actor following his unexpected death at age 65. Saget performed at a comedy show in Florida and was found dead in his hotel room the following morning. It didn’t take long before tributes came flooding in for the "Full House" actor.

Now, "America’s Funniest Home Videos" executive producer Vin Di Bona has decided to dedicate the remainder of the season to honoring the legacy of Saget by showcasing a segment in each episode that features memorable moments from his eight-year run.

"I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his host bits were — very physical and very visual," Di Bona told Variety. "In one show he walks on stage in front of the audience and says ‘Did I tell you it’s my birthday?’ And the audience all raises their hands with wrapped gifts for him. It’s that kind of gentle crazy humor that I want younger generations to see from him."

The TV executive also noted that the decision to keep the Saget segment going had a lot to do with seeing the outpouring of support that the star received following his death not just from fans, but from his friends in show business as well. In addition to his "Full House" co-stars, celebrities such as fellow "America’s Funniest Home Videos" host Tom Bergeron, John Mayer and Jeff Ross also publicly mentioned what a loving figure Saget was in life.

The outlet reports that there will be 12 hourlong episodes that will debut in the remainder of the season. Each will feature a quick-cut montage of Saget’s "AFV" moments and a chyron that reads "AFV Remembers the Saget Years."

One week after his death, current "AFV" host, Alfonso Ribeiro, took a somber moment in the broadcast to honor his predecessor and mourne what his loss means to the show’s legacy.

"As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week and ‘AFV’ lot a family member," he began. "Bob Saget is synonymous with ‘AFV’ to this day and this show wouldn’t be the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch that Bob so brightly lit."

With that, Ribeiro introduced a minute-long clip of "Bob being Bob" throughout his years hosting the show from 1990 to 1997. The clips included Saget bursting through a window, driving a tiny car onto the "AFV" stage and briefly interacting with a small monkey on his shoulder.

"By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning," the tribute’s description on YouTube reads. "Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob."