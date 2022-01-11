Bob Saget remembered by 'America's Funniest Home Videos' host Tom Bergeron as a 'lovable lunatic'

Tom Bergeron recalled one of his most memorable on-screen appearances with the fellow "America’s Funniest Home Videos" host Bob Saget.

Bergeron took over as host of the popular comedy series after Saget left in 1997. Following news of Saget’s sudden death at age 65 over the weekend, Bergeron was among the many celebrities who took to social media to express their shock and sadness.

"Just heard the news. Devastated. I’m going to miss you, my friend," he wrote on Twitter.

The 66-year-old TV host also shared a tweet recalling the time he asked Saget for a "special favor" by joining him on his last episode of the show in 2015. However, that wasn’t the only time that Bergeron was able to convince Saget to make an appearance on "AFV" after his retirement.

BOB SAGET DEAD AT 65

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the former "Dancing with the Stars" host recalled launching a campaign to convince Saget to join him for the 20th anniversary special of "America’s Funniest Home Videos."

"It meant the world to me," Bergeron said of Saget’s appearance on his last episode. "A couple years prior to that, when the video show was having its 20th anniversary, I said to Vin Di Bona, the executive producer, I said, 'We have to get Bob for that.' So we were already friends at that point and I have to admit, I really worked him hard. I went to one of his Scleroderma Foundation benefits and wooed him a lot."

BOB SAGET'S DAUGHTER AUBREY SHARES A TEXT FROM HER DAD FROM BEFORE HIS DEATH

Bergeron went on to explain that Saget had a sitcom at ABC at the time, so the network wanted them to film some promos together. Saget was reluctant to return to "AFV" so Bergeron saw this as an opportunity to "blackmail" him into signing onto the 20th-anniversary special, which Saget eventually agreed to.

"And I told Bob, I said, 'Listen, look. You just do whatever you do. I will get us to the videos, I will get us to the commercial breaks.' If you see that show, you see me just laughing, just spending the hour just enjoying that lovable lunatic that he was," Bergeron explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Saget clearly had a good time on the show too given that he was willing to do it all over again with Bergeron and new host, Alfonso Ribeiro, for the show’s 30th anniversary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was an anniversary special and Alfonso and Bob and I showed up and I don't think Bob and Alfonso knew each other really well but the three of us, you would have thought we were brothers from another mother," Bergeron concluded. "It was just a wonderful, wonderful time, the three of us sort of have this unique history along with just a few others who posted who've hosted that show and it was just great to hang out and share stories."