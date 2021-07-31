Bill Maher slams CDC's ‘confusing’ new mask guidance: 'It's called science, people!'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher mocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidance, calling it "confusing."

"The CDC put out new mask guidelines now, which, it’s all just so f---in’ confusing," Maher said Friday evening on his HBO program. "Indoors, outdoors, vaccinated, not vaccinated, masked, not masked. The Walmart shoppers don’t know who to punch anymore."

"So now we’re back to wearing the mask from the front of the restaurant until the waiter brings the breadsticks," Maher said. "It’s called science, people! Sometimes I think we have to cover our faces so other people can cover their a--."

His comments came in response to the CDC updating its mask guidance Tuesday for vaccinated people over the threat of the delta variant of the virus. It now urges people in some areas of the country with "high" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission to mask up indoors.

Some Democratic leaders have also reimposed mask mandates in response to the update, including in Washington, D.C ., and Atlanta. While stores such as Apple announced it will require most shoppers and employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, and Walmart announced workers in high-risk counties will be required to wear masks.

"Anyway back to the masks, the House of Representatives reinstated the mask thing, and Kevin McCarthy, he’s the leader of the Republicans, he does not want to wear a mask. And Nancy Pelosi called him a moron. Then she remembered wait this is Congress, we have a certain decorum, she said ‘My esteemed moron,'" Maher continued in his remarks, and also told viewers, "By the way, wash the mask."

Some Republican leaders and lawmakers have pushed back on reimposing mask mandates, including when dozens of House GOP members and staff marched to the Senate floor Thursday in protest of a mask mandate for the lower chamber.

"Along with the majority of Americans, we rejected the totalitarian, hypocritical, and arbitrary ruling from Speaker Pelosi demanding masks be worn in the House," Rep. Madison Cawthorn told Fox News in a Thursday statement .