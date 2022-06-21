Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager at Playboy Mansion in 1975, civil jury finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

IN COURT- Bill Cosby sexually abused 16-year-old girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975, civil trial jury finds. Continue reading…

‘DREAM CHASERS IN THIS HOUSE’- Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek supports his retirement. Continue reading…

‘ONE OF MY REGRETS’- Charlie Sheen’s father Martin Sheen speaks out about changing his name for Hollywood. Continue reading…

GONE TOO SOON- 'X-Factor' contestant Tom Mann's fiancée Dani Hampson dies on their wedding weekend. Continue reading…

REPORT- 'Flash' star Ezra Miller hit with temporary protection order by family of 12-year-old in Massachusetts. Continue reading…

‘VERY SPECIAL OCCASION’- Jennifer Lopez introduces her child Emme, 14, using gender-neutral pronouns during LA performance. Continue reading…

'WILLING TO FULLY COOPERATE'- Paul Haggis 'totally innocent' following sexual assault arrest in Italy, attorney says. Continue reading…

FIT FOR A FUTURE KING- Inside Prince William’s 'private' 40th birthday celebration: royal expert. Continue reading…

'TRAGIC ACCIDENT'- Netflix comments after two actors from 'The Chosen One' die in Mexico car crash. Continue reading…

EXCLUSIVE- John Driskell Hopkins talks about living with ALS and finding 'solutions' for disease through his nonprofit. Continue reading…

