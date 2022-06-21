Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager at Playboy Mansion in 1975, civil jury finds

Bill Cosby has been ordered to pay $500,000 to Judith Huth

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

IN COURT- Bill Cosby sexually abused 16-year-old girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975, civil trial jury finds. Continue reading…

‘DREAM CHASERS IN THIS HOUSE’- Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek supports his retirement. Continue reading…

‘ONE OF MY REGRETS’- Charlie Sheen’s father Martin Sheen speaks out about changing his name for Hollywood. Continue reading…

GONE TOO SOON- 'X-Factor' contestant Tom Mann's fiancée Dani Hampson dies on their wedding weekend. Continue reading…

Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen.

Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen.

REPORT- 'Flash' star Ezra Miller hit with temporary protection order by family of 12-year-old in Massachusetts. Continue reading…

Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez.

‘VERY SPECIAL OCCASION’- Jennifer Lopez introduces her child Emme, 14, using gender-neutral pronouns during LA performance. Continue reading…

'WILLING TO FULLY COOPERATE'- Paul Haggis 'totally innocent' following sexual assault arrest in Italy, attorney says. Continue reading…

FIT FOR A FUTURE KING- Inside Prince William’s 'private' 40th birthday celebration: royal expert. Continue reading…

Prince William.

Prince William.

'TRAGIC ACCIDENT'- Netflix comments after two actors from 'The Chosen One' die in Mexico car crash. Continue reading…

EXCLUSIVE- John Driskell Hopkins talks about living with ALS and finding 'solutions' for disease through his nonprofit. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending