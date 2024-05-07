Drake's security guard in serious condition after drive-by shooting outside rapper's multimillion-dollar home

A man was shot while working security detail at Drake's Toronto mansion Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The male security guard was standing near the gate of Drake's home in the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood when unknown suspects shot him in an apparent drive by shooting, according to Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force in Canada.

It's unclear if Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was home at the time of the shooting. The security guard is in "serious condition" at a nearby hospital.

"This morning at about 2 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the residence behind me here," Krawczyk said during a press conference outside of the rapper's multi-million dollar mansion. "When officers arrived, they located a male who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

"That male was taken to hospital in serious condition. That person was working apparently as a security guard at the residence."

Krawczyk noted that the man who was injured was "standing outside of the gate in front of the residence when the shooting occurred."

"We have individuals who obviously performed the shooting who were seen in a vehicle," he said. "I do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspects at this time. I cannot speak to a motive at this time because it's so early."

Krawczyk added that the department "cannot confirm if Drake was home at the time the incident occurred, but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team, and they are cooperating."

Additionally, authorities could not confirm if a recent spate of diss tracks fueling a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar was the cause for the shooting. The powerhouse rappers have been at odds for years, but only recently escalated their rivalry with a string of songs written against each other.

Last week, Lamar released "Not Like Us" with accompanying artwork including screenshots of Drake's Toronto mansion.

"I am aware of what you are talking about, but it is so early in the investigation that we don't have a motive at this time, so I cannot comment further on that."

The "God's Plan" singer built his 50,000-square-foot mansion in the heart of his hometown nearly 10 years ago with the help of designer Ferris Rafauli. Dubbed "The Embassy," the estate was constructed of limestone, bronze and exotic woods, and includes an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court, and is reportedly estimated to be worth $100 million.

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," Drake told Architectural Digest. "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

The primary bedroom spans 3,200 square feet in addition to 1,100 square feet of covered terraces.

"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day," Drake said.

Representatives for Drake and Lamar did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.