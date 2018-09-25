Bill Cosby labeled a 'sexually violent predator,' will be on sex offender registry

A judge has declared that Bill Cosby will be legally labeled a “sexually violent predator” after the 81-year-old comedian was found guilty of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004.

The classification means that Cosby must undergo monthly counseling for the rest of his life and report quarterly to authorities. His name will appear on a sex offender registry sent to neighbors, schools and victims.

Judge Steven O’Neill made the declaration on Tuesday after hearing both the prosecution and Cosby’s defense team argue about whether the “Cosby Show” star fits the criteria for the label.

Prosecutors believed that Cosby’s predatory behavior is something that persists and, even at 81, he still poses a threat. His defense team, on the other hand, argued against the labeling calling it unconstitutional and unnecessary given his age and that there have been no reports of any sexual misconduct in the last 14 years.

As previously reported, Cosby was found guilty in April of drugging Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home before raping her in 2004. Constand’s case is significant as it’s the only one of the more than 60 women who have come forward with similar allegations against Cosby that fall within the statute of limitations to prosecute.

O'Neill said prosecutors had met their burden of proof by "clear and convincing" evidence.

When the ruling came down, a woman in the courtroom shot her fist into the air and whispered, "Yessss!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.