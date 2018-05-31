Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand said she felt like a 'limp noodle' when he drugged her

Andrea Constand felt like a “limp noodle” the night she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, she recalled in her first interview since the disgraced comedian’s conviction last month.

Constand recounted swallowing “three blue pills” which rendered her unable to move or speak as Cosby attacked her in his Cheltenham, Pennsylvania home in 2004.

“My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don’t want this. Why is this person doing this?’ And me not being able to do—react in any specific way,” she said in the interview with NBC News’ “Dateline” that will air in full Friday night. “So I was limp. I was a limp noodle.”

At the time, Constand was the operations manager for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater. The pair met for the first time in 2002.

The now 45-year-old testified to those same exact details when she took the stand twice – during Cosby’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year, and again when he was retried.

Cosby, 80, was convicted on three counts of sexual assault. He has appealed.

He faces up to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing in September.

