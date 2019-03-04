Bethenny Frankel begins custody trial with ex Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel is putting her Bravo duties on hold for the time being.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star is appearing in court on Monday to battle ex Jason Hoppy over the custody of their 8-year-old daughter, Brynn.

Frankel is seeking primary physical custody and the ability to make sole decisions for Brynn, while Hoppy is requesting their joint custody agreement remain the same, according to People magazine.

Per the news outlet, the trial — which is taking place in NYC — is only supposed to last a few days. However, it conflicts with Frankel's promotional duties for the new season of the reality TV series, which premieres Wednesday, March 6.

The Skinnygirl businesswoman, 48, was slated to be on "What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" this week, but has decided to cancel the appearance.

"'RHONY' is kicking off its new season on Wednesday, but Bethenny won’t be doing any press or interviews this week to promote the show,” a source told the magazine. “She’s really excited for the new season, but her focus this week is her daughter.”

Frankel and Hoppy's relationship has been tumultuous to say the least.

The former couple got married in 2010 after Frankel found out she was pregnant. They ultimately called it quits in 2012 with their divorce being finalized in July 2016 after years of legal disagreements.

In October 2018, a judge denied Hoppy's request to have Frankel undergo drug and alcohol testing. Meanwhile, Frankel accused him of stalking and harassing her in 2017.