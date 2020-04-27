The best romantic comedies to stream on Amazon Prime Video

A good love story is often unexpected and far from perfect and perhaps that's why romantic comedies are still a universal enjoyment to all.

Whether you're in the mood to laugh or cry, there are plenty of romantic comedies on Amazon Prime Video to choose from.

Fox News has rounded up the best rom-coms currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.

"No Strings Attached"

Starring: Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Kline

Natalie Portman's and Ashton Kutcher's characters crave physical pleasure without the romance. But can two "friends with benefits" achieve the desires they are looking for without a no-strings-attached mentality? Find out what happens in this modern love story available on Amazon Prime Video now.

"Love, Rosie"

Starring: Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Christian Cooke

Best pals Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) always have one another to lean on until Alex's family uproots him from Dublin to the United States. This adaptation of Cecelia Ahern's 2004 "Where Rainbows End" explores what happens when lifelong friends are separated by distance.

"Two Night Stand"

Starring: Miles Teller, Analeigh Tipton, Kid Cudi

A blizzard in New York City forces two strangers who met on an online dating app to spend more than just one night together.

"The Wedding Year"

Starring: Sarah Hyland, Camille Hyde, Zora Bikangaga

A young and spontaneous couple unwillingly attend seven weddings of their loved ones in just one year. But their own romance is put to the test when they explore whether or not they can see themselves walking down the aisle one day.

"She's Out of My League"

Starring: Jay Baruchel, Alice Eve, Krysten Ritter

Kirk (Baruchel) is an average guy whose family and friends are just as surprised as he is when sexy and fun Molly (Eve) shows interest in him. Kirk is then determined to prove to himself and others that he's not out of her league.

"Crazy, Stupid, Love"

Starring: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore

Everything is going right for Cal Weaver (Steve Carell). He's got a great job, beautiful kids, and wonderful wife Emily (Julianne Moore). But Cal is forced to navigate change when his wife suddenly asks for a divorce.

"The Proposal"

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Malin Akerman

Book editor Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) takes her job incredibly seriously, but can the intimidating boss keep her career afloat when she's faced with deportation to her native Canada? Find out what happens when Tate's unconventional idea of marrying her assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) creates chaos for the two co-workers.

"What If"

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Driver, Mackenzie Davis, Zoe Kazan

Medical school dropout Wallace (Radcliffe) has a history of failed relationships so he's taken by surprise when he finds a perfect partner in Chantry (Kazan), who is, unfortunately, living with her boyfriend.