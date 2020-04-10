Sandra Bullock provides coronavirus relief with donation of 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sandra Bullock is doing her part to help frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic by donating 6,000 N95 masks to hospitals in Los Angeles.

The actress’ boyfriend, Bryan Randall, shared an image of Bullock standing behind a worker at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles as he accepts three large yellow boxes that are presumably filled with the highly effective masks.

In his caption for the image, People reports that Randall gave credit to Bullock’s two children, son Louis, 10, and daughter Laila, 8, who came up with the idea of donating the masks, which explains the “Thank You” sign colored on a piece of paper attached to the boxes.

“Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” Randall wrote in the image’s caption. “Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.”

It’s unclear exactly where the actress got her hands on so many of the masks in the first place.

Representatives for Bullock did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Regardless, hospital workers are likely thrilled for the donation, given that the N95 masks continue to run in short supply. Medical workers across the country continue to find themselves without adequate equipment to handle the influx of patients that the COVID-19 pandemic has created.

People notes Bullock and Randall began dating in 2015, but have chosen to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Thanks to her donation, the actress now joins the likes of other stars who are doing their part to help people during the pandemic. Bethenny Frankel’s foundation, for example, will exceed more than $15 million in coronavirus aid. Meanwhile, Tyler Perry generously paid for groceries for several Atlanta shoppers to help release some financial burden.

As of Friday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,612,646 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 96,787 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 466,299 illnesses and at least 16,686 deaths.