The most popular romantic comedies in each US state revealed

Whether or not you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a partner, everyone loves to cozy up on the couch and watch their favorite romantic comedy.

So, Comparitech investigated which rom-com is most popular in every state using data from Google Trends.

Comparitech said: "Using Google’s list of top romantic comedy movies, we searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest. The top result is the designated film for that state. If any state came up twice, we used the film that was more popular over the last 12 months. If a state didn’t appear top for any of the movies, we searched through all of the films to see which ones came out on top in that state."

TIPS FOR A PERFECT VALENTINE'S DAY FROM A RELATIONSHIP EXPERT

In Vermont, the Christmas-y classic "Love Actually" is the favorite, while in Alaska, "The Proposal," which was set in the state, reigns as the top rom-com.

Virginia loves the classic 1953 film "Roman Holiday" starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. Wisconsinites love "Bringing Up Baby," which was released in 1938 and featured Cary Grant. Popular in Michigan is "His Girl Friday," which was released in 1940 and also stars Grant with Rosalind Russell.

HOW DID VALENTINE'S DAY BECOME A HUGE COMMERCIAL BOOM?

Meanwhile, other states like to keep it local. For example, New York's favorite is "When Harry Met Sally," Pennsylvania's top rom-com was "Silver Linings Playbook," Washington's pick was "Things I Hate About You" and California loves "Clueless"-- as if!