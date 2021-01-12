Actor Bert Belasco's cause of death revealed

Bert Belasco's cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, known for his role in the BET series "Let’s Stay Together," died of "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," a death certificate in Virginia states, according to TMZ.

Belasco was found dead in a hotel room in Virginia in November after a staff member performed a check on his room, his father, Bert Belasco Sr., told TMZ at the time. He was 38.

The actor was in the middle of a two-week quarantine for an upcoming movie role. At the time of his passing, Belasco Sr. said he believed his son died of an aneurysm. He communicated that again to TMZ this week, claiming the coroner informed the family that his death was the result of an aortic aneurysm.

'JEOPARDY!' GUEST HOST KEN JENNINGS PAYS TRIBUTE TO ALEX TREBEK, TWITTER REACTS

A rep for the medical examiner's office in Richmond did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Back in November, local news outlet ABC 8 News reported the Henrico Police Department responded to a hotel for a medical emergency. Hotel staff said they received a call to check on Belasco when loved ones couldn't reach him. The outlet reports that when first responders arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Belasco also had roles in "I’m Dying Up Here," "The Mick," "Pitch," "Key and Peele" and "Justified," among others.

According to TMZ, the actor will be acknowledged by his alma mater, Southern Illinois University. The school plans to launch a scholarship fund in his name as well as a theater award. The facility's rehearsal/dance studio is also going to be renamed The Bert Belasco Studio, according to the report.