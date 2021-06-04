Ben Affleck's dad says he had 'no idea' about his reunion with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's reunion has been the talk of Hollywood and beyond for the last month and a half but the actor's own dad confessed he was out of the loop about their seemingly rekindled romance in a new interview.

Timothy Affleck spoke to The Sun on Friday and appeared to be caught off guard upon learning his son has reconnected with the superstar.

"Of course I've heard of her," Ben's dad, who is 77, said of Lopez. "But I'd no idea about any of this."

"I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share," the "Way Back" actor's father added.

Timothy also suggested the coronavirus pandemic has to do with him not being up-to-date with his kids' personal lives. He also is father to actor Casey Affleck.

"I haven't seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID," the father said.

He also squashed rumors that Affleck, 48, had been "pining" for Lopez to be back in his life before the exes reunited in April, calling the claims "nonsense" he's "never heard of."

The actor and the singer have been hinting at their increasingly serious renewed romance. Affleck was spotted leaving the property of the "Hustler" star’s Bel Air residence on Thursday morning. A source maintained to People magazine that Lopez, 51, had been spending extended time in Los Angeles for business purposes and because she wanted to make the most of her time with Affleck before heading back to Miami.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," the insider relayed to the publication, adding that the "Way Back" actor and pop star "are very happy together."

The Oscar-winner owns a home in Big Sky, Montana and they later flew back to Los Angeles on a private jet together. In recent weeks, Affleck has also been spotted arriving at and leaving from Lopez's Bel Air mansion.

The two were also recently seen on a dinner date with Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina and her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois restaurant in West Hollywood.

"They were very affectionate, very cuddly," an insider told Page Six o n Wednesday. "He had his arm around her the whole time."

Amid the national tour Lopez and Affleck have enjoyed in which they were photographed in Montana, Miami and Los Angeles respectively, the source maintained to People that the dynamic the pair share "is not a casual relationship" and adds that they are "slowly starting to talk about the future."

"They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting," pressed the source.

Lopez recently ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

The retired MLB star, 45, was reportedly "shocked" by the development between Bennifer, as he believed he and Lopez could reconcile and had made real moves alluding to such when he and Lopez met up for an intimate dinner after she returned to Los Angeles from the Dominican Republic where she was filming "Shotgun Wedding."

Lopez and Affleck met while filming the movie " Gigli " in 2001 when Lopez, now 51, was still married to Cris Judd. Not long after announcing she'd filed for divorce , Lopez and Affleck went public with their relationship.

They became engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. The two never tied the knot.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Affleck split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.