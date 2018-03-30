'Balancing It All' by Candace Cameron Bure and Dana Wilkerson

FROM THE PUBLISHER: "How do you do it all?"

That's the question that wife, mom, actress, and best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure is often asked. And it's a question that women everywhere are asking themselves as we seek to balance all of our roles, responsibilities, and opportunities.

So, how do we do it? Working since the age of 5, Candace has been in a balancing act for nearly her entire life. She is the first to tell you that there is no miracle formula for perfect execution in every area of your life, but there definitely are some lessons to be learned, lessons that come to life in Candace's story.