Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Clint Arlis' cause of death revealed as suicide

Former "Bachelorette" contestant Clint Arlis' cause of death has been revealed.

The 34-year-old of Batavia, Illinois cause of death was determined to be suicide by hanging, the Kane County Coroner's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Arlis, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2015, died on Jan. 11.

The coroner's office confirmed in a press release that an investigation into his death continued for several weeks.

"Coroner Russell's final cause of death was determined to be Asphyxiation by Hanging and the Manner was determined to be suicide," the release states.

Arlis' death was first announced on Twitter by his high school wrestling coach, Scott Bayer, in January.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis," Bayer wrote in a series of tweets.

Arlis, an architectural engineer, was remembered by his former coach for being "extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling." A cause of death was not given.

"On behalf of all of us in the Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this period unimaginable heartbreak and grief. To the Arlis Family, we loved Clint. We love you," Bayer concludes.

After the news of his death first broke, Bristowe took to Instagram.

"Alright this is an Instagram Story I did not think I'd be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of the Bachelorette, I'm going to say tragically, he's tragically passed. 34 years old. I'm not sure what happened, how it happened. All I want to say is that from knowing him on the show even though things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show til today I've heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends his family, Clint was very well respected in his world and it is an absolute tragedy of what's happened," Bristowe said.

"I just don't know much right now and it's none of my business. This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him, who might follow me, that I am so sorry. It's such a huge loss and I'm honestly just beside myself with this news. If there's anything I can do, anything at all, please let me know and let's all just say a prayer or be there for Clint's family during this time. Gosh, I'm just so sorry," Bristowe concluded.

His fellow contestant, Nick Viall, paid tribute to him online.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are [sic] time and conversations," Viall, 41, wrote . "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).