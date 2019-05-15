Ayesha Curry opens up about her 'botched boob job'

The “rash decision” to get a breast augmentation following the birth of her second child, daughter Ryan, in 2015 left Ayesha Curry scarred in more ways than one.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while,” the wife of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said in the June/July issue of Working Mother. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body.”

Though Ayesha, 30, only intended to have her breasts lifted, the end results were far from what she had imagined.

“I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before,” she said.

And while the mother of three said she “would never do anything like that again,” Ayesha is an avid supporter of the notion, “If something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”

In addition to raising a family, which also includes her eldest daughter, Riley, 6, and 10-month-old son Canon, self-care also makes Ayesha happy — when she has the time, of course.

“I was laughing with my friends because I looked down at my toes. I had a gel pedicure that’s been growing out for six months. I basically had a black-tip French manicure on my toe,” she quipped.

Ayesha and Stephen tied the knot in 2011.

The story originally appeared in the New York Post.