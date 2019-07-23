'Avengers: Endgame' is still not the biggest movie of all time thanks to 'Gone With The Wind'

Despite topping “Avatar” at the box office, “Avengers: Endgame” did not technically beat “Gone With The Wind” to be the biggest film of all time.

The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped James Cameron’s "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

"Avatar" held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that "Avatar's" grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, "Avengers: Endgame" is No. 2 to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by around $80 million.

However, if you start adjusting for inflation, People reports that “Gone With The Wind” stands head-and-shoulders above both titles with an estimated $3.44 billion worldwide. The Oscar-winning film benefits from having seven national releases between its original 1939 premiere and 1974.

The film, based on a book of the same name, went on to score best picture, director, adapted screenplay, actress, supporting actress, cinematography, editing and art direction Oscars as well as two honorary Academy Awards in subsequent seasons.

The 1939 film, based on Margaret Mitchell’s widely popular novel of the same name, tells the story of young Scarlett O’Hara, who struggles, and schemes, to maintain possession of her family’s property amid Civil War devastation. However, the movie has received some backlash in recent years due to its negative depiction of black people.

In 2017, a theater in Memphis, Tenn., shortened its annual run of screenings of the film in response to feedback from some members of the public.

“As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves,’ the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population,” Brett Batterson, president of the city’s Orpheum theater, said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.