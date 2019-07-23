Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Box Office
Published

'Avengers: Endgame' is still not the biggest movie of all time thanks to 'Gone With The Wind'

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 23Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for July 23 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Despite topping “Avatar” at the box office, “Avengers: Endgame” did not technically beat “Gone With The Wind” to be the biggest film of all time.

The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped James Cameron’s "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

"Avatar" held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that "Avatar's" grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, "Avengers: Endgame" is No. 2 to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by around $80 million.

MARVEL SLATES 'ETERNALS,' 'DR. STRANGE' SEQUEL, NATALIE PORTMAN AS LADY THOR, 'BLADE' REBOOT FOR PHASE FOUR

However, if you start adjusting for inflation, People reports that “Gone With The Wind” stands head-and-shoulders above both titles with an estimated $3.44 billion worldwide. The Oscar-winning film benefits from having seven national releases between its original 1939 premiere and 1974.

The film, based on a book of the same name, went on to score best picture, director, adapted screenplay, actress, supporting actress, cinematography, editing and art direction Oscars as well as two honorary Academy Awards in subsequent seasons.

This image released by Turner Classic Movies shows Clark Gable, left, and Vivien Leigh in a scene from "Gone with the Wind." On Thursday, the TCM Classic Film Festival will open its 10th annual edition in Los Angeles with “When Harry Met Sally...” To mark its anniversary, TCM will on Sunday again air “Gone With the Wind,” the film that it first transmitted on April 14, 1994. 

This image released by Turner Classic Movies shows Clark Gable, left, and Vivien Leigh in a scene from "Gone with the Wind." On Thursday, the TCM Classic Film Festival will open its 10th annual edition in Los Angeles with “When Harry Met Sally...” To mark its anniversary, TCM will on Sunday again air “Gone With the Wind,” the film that it first transmitted on April 14, 1994.  (Turner Classic Movies via AP)

The 1939 film, based on Margaret Mitchell’s widely popular novel of the same name, tells the story of young Scarlett O’Hara, who struggles, and schemes, to maintain possession of her family’s property amid Civil War devastation. However, the movie has received some backlash in recent years due to its negative depiction of black people.

'THE LION KING' ROARS INTO NO. 1, 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' SHATTERS 'AVATAR' BOX OFFICE RECORD

In 2017, a theater in Memphis, Tenn., shortened its annual run of screenings of the film in response to feedback from some members of the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves,’ the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population,” Brett Batterson, president of the city’s Orpheum theater, said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.