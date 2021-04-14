Audrey Hepburn biopic series in development from 'The Good Wife' writer

A dramatic series chronicling the life of famed Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn is officially in development.

The actress made a big splash in showbusiness throughout the 1960s and 1970s with beloved films like "Breakfast at Tiffany’s," "Sabrina," "The Nun’s Story," "Roman Holiday," "My Fair Lady" and many more. However, despite being one of the more well-known figures in Hollywood history, she has never been given he biopic treatment until now.

The series will be penned by writer and producer Jacqueline Hoyt of "The Good Wife," "CSI," "The Leftovers" and "The Underground Railroad." The show, tentatively titled "Audrey," will be produced by Italy’s Wildside, the Fremantle company behind "The Young Pope" and "My Brilliant Friend," according to a press release from Fremantle that was provided to Fox News.

AUDREY HEPBURN’S SON ON HOW SHE COPED WITH CHILDHOOD FAMINE DURING WWII: 'HER DREAMS KEPT HER GOING'

The treatment for the show was co-written by none other than Hepburn’s son, Luca Dotti, as well as Italian journalist and writer Luigi Spinola. Hepburn was married to Dotti’s father, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, whom Hepburn married in 1970 before divorcing a decade later.

AUDREY HEPBURN’S 'SAD' CHILDHOOD REVEALED IN DOC: ‘IT WAS ONE OF THE TRAUMAS THAT LEFT A VERY DEEP MARK ON ME’

Fremantle notes that the writing duo did some intense research for the show and promise it will go deeper on the actress’ "formative years" than anything else that’s explored Hepburn’s life. Unfortunately, no further details about the show have been made available.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Luca and Luigi explored the singularity of Audrey's real self undiscovered along the way that ‘it all matched,’ the muse, the mother and the later humanitarian all closely relate to a girl that never stopped to be amazed by the gift of life," the release reads. "In developing the new series Luca will contribute an unprecedented historical research of his mother's formative years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fremantle COO andrea Scrosati added: "For Audrey our goal is once again to produce a show that is born locally to deliver globally, the creative team assembled by Wildside and the IP are perfectly positioned to make this happen."